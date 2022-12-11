The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted cyclonic circulations will being rainfall or snowfall at two parts of the country- Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman Sea.
11 Dec, 2022
IMD predicted heavy rainfall spell will continue over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today
11 Dec, 2022
Under the influence widespread rainfall, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar on 14 and 15 December.
11 Dec, 2022
A cyclonic circulation likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea around 13th December.
11 Dec, 2022
Squally weather with a wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph has been predicted over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea
11 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!