The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted cyclonic circulations will being rainfall or snowfall at two parts of the country- Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman Sea.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted cyclonic circulations will being rainfall or snowfall at two parts of the country- Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman Sea.

11 Dec, 2022

Victor Dasgupta