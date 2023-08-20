At 40, Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India.
20 Aug, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Ex-PM
"Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."
"Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that wherever there have been internal fights and conflicts in the country, the country has been weakened."
"A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people."
"If farmers become weak the country loses self-reliance but if they are strong, freedom also becomes strong."
"For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls." (Photo: Twitter/@azharflicks)
"Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together."
"Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."
"Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people."
"India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution"
"India is an Old country but a young nation…I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind." (Photo: Twitter/@satire_699)
"Civilizations are built by the ceaseless toil of a succession of generations. With softness and sloth, civilizations succumb. Let us beware of decadence"