Interesting Facts About Former PM Rajiv Gandhi
Music Enthusiast: Had a passion for Western and Indian classical music and enjoyed photography. | Photo: Twitter @Supriya23bh
Pilot Career: Initiated his career as a pilot, joining Indian Airlines in 1970.
Political Start: Entered politics after his brother Sanjay's tragic death in 1980.
Political Rise: Thrust into politics following his mother's assassination in 1984, becoming Congress leader and youngest Prime Minister. | Photo: twitter @_lokeshsharma
"Mr. Clean" nickname: Known as "Mr. Clean" for his commitment to fighting corruption. | Photo; twitter @drshamamohd
Love for Driving: Enjoyed driving and frequently drove during campaigns and tours.
Anti-Defection Law: Implemented the anti-defection law in 1985 to prevent MPs from switching parties.
Assassination: Tragically assassinated by LTTE members during a public event in Sriperumbudur, May 1991. | Photo; @AnandMandia
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rahul Gandhi's Bike Ride In Ladakh