Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir FACTS
The Ram Mandir is built in the traditional Nagar style.
The Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.
This marvellous structure is three-storied, and each floor is 20 feet tall.
It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
In the main sanctum sanctorum, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla will be placed.
Shri Ram Darbar will be on the first floor.
There are five Mandaps - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthana, and Kirtan Mandap.
Entry is from the east, ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.
