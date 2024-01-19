Ram Mandir Pran Prathista: Railways, Flights and Bus Routes to Reach Ayodhya Ram Temple Town
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place on January 22.
As devotees gear up to visit Ayodhya, here are the routes to reach the town.
Special flights have been announced by several flights to Ayodhya International Airport on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
Devotees can also take flights to Mahayogi Gokrakhnat Airport in Gorakhpur or Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.
They can also land at Varanasi or Prayagraj airports and reach Ayodhya easily.
Faizabad or Ayodhya railway stations are also well-connected with railways of different zones.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses are also available to reach Ayodhya.
Within Ayodhya, visitors can take local transport options like auto-rickshaws or cycle rickshaws to team the temple.
