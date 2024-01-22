10 Investment Lessons to Learn From Lord Ram

22 Jan, 2024

Manmath Nayak

Referred to as Maryada Purushottam, Lord Ram's life story teaches perseverance and endurance.

First Investment Lesson: You need to be discipline while making investment.

Second Investment Lesson: You need to create your own Lakshman Rekha in order to protect your finances.

Third Investment Lesson: Invest in emergency fund to deal with uncertain situations just the way Lord Ram handled time in exile.

Fourth Investment Lesson: Emergency fund will help you sail through tough times in life.

Fifth Investment Lesson: As Ram Setu was built by floating stones, you can reach your financial destination by investing small amount on regular basis.

Sixth Investment Lesson: As Ram Setu was built by a chain of stones, you can build a portfolio by investing small amount on regular basis.

Seventh Investment Lesson: As Lord Ram kept calm while in exile, an investor should show patience, determination in financial journey.

Eighth Investment Lesson: As Rishi Agastya was Lord Ram’s Guru during exile, you need to seek Assistance while making investment.

Ninth Investment Lesson: You also need to seek assistance from experts or professionals to achieve your financial target.

Tenth Investment Lesson: Just the way Lord Ram took help from Rishi Agastya, you need to seek professionals' help to plan investments and overcome complexities.

Thanks For Reading!

