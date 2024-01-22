10 Investment Lessons to Learn From Lord Ram
22 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Referred to as Maryada Purushottam, Lord Ram's life story teaches perseverance and endurance.
First Investment Lesson: You need to be discipline while making investment.
Second Investment Lesson: You need to create your own Lakshman Rekha in order to protect your finances.
Third Investment Lesson: Invest in emergency fund to deal with uncertain situations just the way Lord Ram handled time in exile.
Fourth Investment Lesson: Emergency fund will help you sail through tough times in life.
Fifth Investment Lesson: As Ram Setu was built by floating stones, you can reach your financial destination by investing small amount on regular basis.
Sixth Investment Lesson: As Ram Setu was built by a chain of stones, you can build a portfolio by investing small amount on regular basis.
Seventh Investment Lesson: As Lord Ram kept calm while in exile, an investor should show patience, determination in financial journey.
Eighth Investment Lesson: As Rishi Agastya was Lord Ram’s Guru during exile, you need to seek Assistance while making investment.
Ninth Investment Lesson: You also need to seek assistance from experts or professionals to achieve your financial target.
Tenth Investment Lesson: Just the way Lord Ram took help from Rishi Agastya, you need to seek professionals' help to plan investments and overcome complexities.
