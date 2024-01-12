Ram Mandir: Top Business Tycoons Attending Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya
Ram Temple consecration ceremony or Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to be held on January 22.
PM Modi, along with other BJP leaders, will attend the grand ceremony in the holy city.
Here are some top business leaders attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is expected to attend the ceremony.
Business tycoon Gautam Adani.
Tata sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to be present in Ayodhya on Jan 22.
Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises, and Gautam Singhania of Raymonds have also been invited.
Venu Srinivasan of TVS, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge and L&T CMD SN Subrahmanyam are also invited.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI Images: How Surat, 2nd Cleanest City, Will Look After 100 Years