12 Interesting Scientific Facts About Ram Setu
17 May, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The studies of Oceanography suggests that the bridge is 7000 years old
The carbon dating of beaches near Dhanushkodi & Mannar Island sync with the date of Ramayan
The bridge was passable on foot up to the 15th century until storms deepened the channel. Some records suggest that Ram Setu was completely above sea level till 1480 when it was broken by a cyclone.
The bridge is 48 km long and separates the Gulf of Mannar from the Palk Strait.
Ram Setu is also named Adam's Bridge, Nala Setu, and Setu Banda.
The bridge was first mentioned in Valmiki's Ramayana
When Shri Ram reached the end of Bharat bhoomi (earth) he prayed to Samudra dev for a solution to cross to Lanka
Samudra dev mentioned that two vanars aka Nal and Neel from his sena have a boon where if they throw a stone into water the stones would never sink
Upon hearing this, the entire sena started writing Lord Ram’s name on heavy stones while Nal and Neel threw them into the water to create a bridge
NASA images and prescence of floating stones in the area are compelling pointers to the historical existence of Ram Setu bridge
At this beautiful place one could gaze upon the chain of reefs, sandbanks and the islets that almost connect Sri Lanka with India.
Ram Setu is taken as the only archaeological and historical evidence of Ramayana.
