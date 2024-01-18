Ram Mandir Special: Lord Ram’s Powerful Quotes
"Dharma (righteousness) is the essence of life."
"Speak the truth, do not yield to anger, give even if they ask, be patient."
"The greatest enemy of a man is his uncontrolled mind."
"One's own dharma, even if without virtue or artha (wealth), is better than the dharma of another."
"When you have truth with you, why do you worry about falsehood?"
"The greatest strength is in controlling one's own mind."
"For a warrior, nothing is higher than a war against evil."
"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice."
"The world's biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Quotes On Meditation By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar