RANKED: 9 Safest Cities In India; Is Your City On The List?
9. Mumbai reported 376.3 cognizable offenses per one lakh people last year, as per data shared by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).
8. Ahmedabad had 360.1 cognizable offenses per one lakh people in 2022.
7. Bengaluru had 337.3 recorded cognizable offenses in 2022.
6. Hyderabad reported 266.7 cognizable offenses per one lakh people last year.
5. Pune had 219.3 recorded cognizable offenses in 2022.
4. Surat reported 215.3 cognizable offenses per one lakh people last year.
3. Coimbatore is the third safest city in India, with a recorded number of 211.2 cognizable offenses per one lakh people in 2022.
2. Chennai is the second safest city in the country, with only 173.5 recorded cognizable offenses per one lakh people in 2022.
1. Kolkata tops the list with only 78.2 recorded cognizable offenses per one lakh people in 2022.
