Ratan Tata is a famous industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons.
28 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
He was born on December 28, 1937, in Bombay into a Parsi Zoroastrian family.
Check Rare Pictures Of Young Ratan Tata
Rare Pictures of The Veteran Industrialist
Ratan Tata's 1945 pic with brother Jimmy Tata
He completed his primary education at Campion School in Mumbai(till Class 8th).
Later, he went to the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and the Bishop Cotton School in Shimla.
College| He then went on to study in the United States, attending Cornell University for his undergraduate degree in architecture.
He has received Honorary Doctor of Business Administration, Padma Bhushan, (2000), Padma Vibhushan (2008) Maharashtra Bhushan(2006)
