RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Salary
23 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
The current, 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is Shaktikanta Das.
According to an NBT Report which quoted an RTI Reply, the monthly salary of Shaktikanta Das, in the last financial year was Rs 2.5 lakh.
Speaking of the RBI Deputy Governor's monthly salary, it is Rs 2.25 lakh.
The perks and facilities of the RBI Governor include government accommodation, a staff car and driver apart from other benefits.
Apart from the salary, the RBI Governor also gets a Dearness Allowance and Grade Allowance.
The perks also include Monthly Reimbursements for education, household and medical expenses among others.
Shaktikanta Das became the RBI Governor on December 12, 20218 because which he was a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India.
