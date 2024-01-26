Republic Day Parade Showcases Narishakti
26 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
India celebrated its 75th Republic Day celebrations today, January 26, 2024.
Republic day parade showcased India's military prowess with a special emphasis on Nari Shakti
All-women tri-services contingent for first time participated in the parade.
Fifteen women pilots were part of the Indian Air Force's fly-past.
The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also consisted of only women personnel.
The parade started by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada.
Republic Day parade started with PM Modi paying homage at the National War Memorial.
President Murmu along with President Macron took the salute at the parade.
Three wings of the armed forces showcased India's rising military might with an impressive display of assets.
Indian Navy tableau depicted the imposing indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
The armed forces displayed an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment.
Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprised 144 airmen and four officers led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur.
