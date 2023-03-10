Meet Ritesh Agarwal's Wife Geetansha Sood

10 Mar, 2023
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal married Geetansha Sood earlier this week.
Geetansha Sood's name went viral only after Ritesh Agarwal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her, to invite him to their wedding.
Geetansha Sood is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. She is the director of Formation Ventures Limited.
Sood's company was registered in Kanpur's Registrar of Companies on August 22, 2020.
She had paid Rs 1 lakh towards the company's shares. Two more directors have been linked to the company.
