Meet Ritesh Agarwal's Wife Geetansha Sood

10 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Ritesh Agarwal Ties The Knot With Geetansha Sood

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal married Geetansha Sood earlier this week.

10 Mar, 2023

Who Is Geetansha Sood

Geetansha Sood's name went viral only after Ritesh Agarwal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her, to invite him to their wedding.

10 Mar, 2023

Geetansha’s Native Place

Geetansha Sood is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. She is the director of Formation Ventures Limited.

10 Mar, 2023

Geetansha’s Company

Sood's company was registered in Kanpur's Registrar of Companies on August 22, 2020.

10 Mar, 2023

Geetansha’s Share

She had paid Rs 1 lakh towards the company's shares. Two more directors have been linked to the company.

10 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra Takes Over Pre-Oscars Party

 Find Out More