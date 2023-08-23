Ritu Karidhal: 'Rocket Woman' Behind Chandrayaan-3
23 Aug, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a senior scientist at ISRO
The female scientist is known as the 'Rocket Woman of India'
Ritu Karidhal is the main scientist behind the Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was also the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbits Mission, Mangalyaan
Born and brought up in Lucknow, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava completed her education from Lucknow University
Ritu Karidhal Srivastava did her MTech from Indian Instituteof Science (IISc) in Bengaluru
Ritu Karidhal is also the only female scientist in the core team of Chandrayaan-3
