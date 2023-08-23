Ritu Karidhal: 'Rocket Woman' Behind Chandrayaan-3

23 Aug, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a senior scientist at ISRO

The female scientist is known as the 'Rocket Woman of India'

Ritu Karidhal is the main scientist behind the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was also the Deputy Operations Director to India's Mars Orbits Mission, Mangalyaan

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava completed her education from Lucknow University

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava did her MTech from Indian Instituteof Science (IISc) in Bengaluru

Ritu Karidhal is also the only female scientist in the core team of Chandrayaan-3

