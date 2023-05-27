Life has a certain pace. You should be joyfully in a hurry but never impatient.
27 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Speech is an invention of the mind. Sound is reality, but a word is not.
Health is not just about being disease-free. It is when every cell in your body is bouncing with Life.
Do not be dead serious about life. It is a brief play.
Yoga is not a philosophy; it is a reality you can experience and explore.
Spirituality is not a Disability. It is not about what You cannot do, but about all You can do.
The moment you disidentify from your very Body, the Mind will become Still.
There is no better Service one can offer to Humanity than to radiate Grace.
Gossip comes from a compulsive need to speak – even about things that you have no clue about.
Attention is like light; it illuminates whatever is there.
You can either live just logically or Magically – the Choice is yours.
Only those who have Lived Totally can Die Gracefully.
Thoughts and Emotions are not separate entities. The way you think is the way you feel.
The more security you seek, the more insecure you become. True security is only in a state of Abandon.
Everyone is a Seeker; some quickly compromise, some persist.
Devotion is not a dissection of Life, but a total Embrace.
