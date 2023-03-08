Salhoutuonuo Kruse is one of the first women elected to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. (Photo: Twitter/@k_salhoutuonuo)
Salhoutuonuo Kruse won from the Western Angami seat of Nagaland's Kohima district. (Photo: Twitter/@k_salhoutuonuo)
Kruse had served as the president of the influential Angami Women Organisation and also as the executive of Angami Public Organisation, an apex tribal body. (Photo: Twitter/@k_salhoutuonuo)
Kruse, who was the nominee of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), defeated the sitting MLA and Independent candidate Nakhro. (Photo: Twitter/@k_salhoutuonuo)
Kruse is the widow of Kevisekho Kruse, a retired government employee who had contested the last Assembly poll on an NDPP ticket from the same seat but lost. (Photo: Twitter/@k_salhoutuonuo)
Salhoutuonuo Kruse said her win is an opportunity to show that women can play an important role in the decision-making body of the government for the welfare of the people.
