It will also have all passenger amenities at one place.

07 Apr, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

It is expected to have double-level spacious roof plaza.

It will have multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

The redeveloped station will have an aesthetically designed iconic building.

The redevelopment of the station is being done at a cost of Rs 720 crore.

The foundation stone of Secunderabad Railway Station will be laid on April 8.

