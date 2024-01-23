Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray And His Controversial Legacy
23 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Bal Keshav Thackeray, also known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was born on January 23, 1926. Renowned as a cartoonist, he founded the Shiv Sena to champion the interests of Maharashtrians in the state's politics.
Balasaheb who initially worked as a political cartoonist in an English newspaper in Mumbai later started a political magazine called 'Marmik' which focused on issued relating Marathi speaking youth in Maharashtra and specially Mumbai.
Bal Thackeray came amidst a spate of controversies when he targeted Gujaratis, Marwaris, and South Indians living in Mumbai for snatching jobs and depriving native Mumbaikars from their source of livelihood.
His party, Shiv Sena, started shunning North Indians, especially those belonging to UP and Bihar, for infiltrating India's financial capital.
Thackeray attracted controversy for his praise to Adolf Hitler. He said, "I am a great admirer of Hitler, and I am not ashamed to say so! I do not say that I agree with all the methods he employed, but he was a wonderful organiser and orator, and I feel that he and I have several things in common."
Bal Thackeray has also opposed India-Pakistan cricket ties. He asked party activists "not to permit" matches between the two countries anywhere in India.
Thackeray also strongly and openly supported the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and building of Ram Mandir at the place- the main political movement led by the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak leaders including L.K Advani who led the demolition event.
In 2008, Bal Thackeray had issued an editorial titled Ek Bihari, Sau Bimari saying Biharis were 'an unwanted lot' in Maharashtra.
Thackeray died on November 17, 2012 due to cardiac arrest. He had overwhelming support of Marathi community in Maharashtra. He was always a fiercy leader, spoke his mind openly always stood strong for Maharashtrians and Hindu community in general.
