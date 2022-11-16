Aftab, Shraddha met on Bumble

Aftab Poonawala, 28, had met Shraddha Walkar, 26, on Bumble. They dated for 3 years.

16 Nov, 2022

Snigdha Choudhury

What led to the murder

Aftab Amin Poonawalla strangled his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walker following an argument over marriage.

16 Nov, 2022

Aftab looked at Shraddha's 'head' to keep memory alive

Aftab told cops that he stored his Shraddha's head in the refrigerator for a long time to keep her 'memory alive'.

16 Nov, 2022

The other women

Aftab used to shift Shraddha's body parts from the fridge to cupboard when other women visted his flat.

16 Nov, 2022

The Dexter connection

Inspired by the American crime show Dexter, Aftab dumped body pieces of Shraddha across Delhi.

16 Nov, 2022

Shraddha sent SOS to friend

Shraddha Walker had reportedly sent SOS message to her friend to save her from Aftab.

16 Nov, 2022

A trained chef

Aftab, a trained chef, was adept at using meat knife.

16 Nov, 2022

Aftab bought fridge to store body parts

Aftab Amin Poonawalla bought a fridge only for the purpose to store her chopped body parts (35 pieces).

16 Nov, 2022

Aftab googled method of blood cleaning

Aftab Amin Poonawalla had googled the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after killing Shraddha.

16 Nov, 2022

Aftab used water pump at night

Aftab Poonawalla had cut her body into 35 pieces and used water pump at night to avoid suspicion.

16 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor Spreads Ethnic Charma in Chikankari Saree And oh That Blouse!

 Find Out More