Aftab Poonawala, 28, had met Shraddha Walkar, 26, on Bumble. They dated for 3 years.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab Amin Poonawalla strangled his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walker following an argument over marriage.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab told cops that he stored his Shraddha's head in the refrigerator for a long time to keep her 'memory alive'.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab used to shift Shraddha's body parts from the fridge to cupboard when other women visted his flat.
16 Nov, 2022
Inspired by the American crime show Dexter, Aftab dumped body pieces of Shraddha across Delhi.
16 Nov, 2022
Shraddha Walker had reportedly sent SOS message to her friend to save her from Aftab.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab, a trained chef, was adept at using meat knife.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab Amin Poonawalla bought a fridge only for the purpose to store her chopped body parts (35 pieces).
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab Amin Poonawalla had googled the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after killing Shraddha.
16 Nov, 2022
Aftab Poonawalla had cut her body into 35 pieces and used water pump at night to avoid suspicion.
16 Nov, 2022
