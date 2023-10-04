Sikkim Cloudburst: Check Scary Photos
04 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Flash flood in Muguthang in Sikkim caused complete damage of two permanent bridges at Dikchu and Toong.
Scary visuals emerged from Sikkim showing the flash floods that got triggered by a cloudburst.
The NDRF has confirmed that 23 Army jawans are missing and the search operation is going on.
Officials said three civilian dead bodies have been found.
Roads connecting Gangtok have been damaged and vehicle movement have been stopped.
Defence Public Relations Officer in Guwahati said 23 army personnel have been reported missing due to the flash flood.
The flash flood made its way through River Teesta sweeping Indreni Bridge in Singtam town.
After the flash flood, local residents have been evacuated in the area.
Temporary relief facilities have been established in the town's Singtam Senior Secondary School.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the situation after the flood-like situation in Sikkim.
Some houses were washed away while 40 families have been evacuated in Kalimpong’s Melli.
