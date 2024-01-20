Sneak Peek Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Before Grand Inauguration
20 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Scheduled for January 22, the ceremony will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha.’
PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Aditynath will co-lead the event. Businessman Mukesh Ambani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among the 8,000 guests invited to the occasion.
DD National released a sneak peek into the Ram Mandir on Saturday. The clip showcases the architecture of the temple, and captures the preparations ahead of the ceremony.
The city is also decorated for the Pran Pratishtha event, with flyovers featuring artworks of Lord Ram holding his bow and arrow, as well as ornate lampposts with designs inspired by the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak'.
Big LED displays have been installed in various locations, and the Ramayana is being projected every evening. Ramlilas, Bhagwat Kathas, Bhajan sandhyas, and cultural activities are taking place around the city.
Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya