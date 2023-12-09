Sonia Gandhi: Political Journey, Education Qualification
09 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Sonia Gandhi, one of the most prominent names in Indian politics celebrates her birthday on December 9. Edvige Antonia Albina Maino was born in a small village near Vicenza in Italy. She was married to Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister, she initially stayed away from active political involvement.
In 1984, Sonia Gandhi stepped into politics where she campaigned for Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi against her sister-in-law Maneka Gandhi.
In 1991, after the assassination of the then PM Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi refused to become PM and P.V. Narasimha Rao was made the Prime Minister of India.
Sonia Gandhi officially took the reins of the Congress party in 1998, succeeding Sitaram Kesri. Her leadership marked a significant period for the party as it navigated through a complex political landscape.
In 1999, Sonia Gandhi contested elections from Bellary (Karnataka) and Amethi (U.P.) and won both the seats but chose to represent Amethi. In the Bellary constituency, Sonia defeated veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.
On March 23, 2006, she announced her resignation from the Lok Sabha and also as the chairman of the National Advisory Council under the office-of-profit controversy and the speculation that the government was planning to bring an ordinance to exempt the post of chairperson.
In May 2006, Sonia was re-elected from her constituency Rae Bareli by a margin of over 400,000 votes.
Sonia Gandhi played an important role in making the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Right to Information Act into law.
In the year 2013, Sonia Gandhi became the first person to serve as the Congress President for 15 years consecutively.
Sonia completed her schooling at the age of 13 and aspired to be a flight attendant. In the year 1964, she went to Bell Educational Trust's language school in Cambridge to learn English after receiving primary education in local catholic schools.
In 2013, Sonia Gandhi was ranked 21st among the world's most powerful and 9th most powerful woman by Forbes Magazine.
