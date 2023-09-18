Special Parliament Session: PM Modi Speech Key Points
18 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
PM Modi Addressed Lok Sabha On Day 1 of the Special Parliament Session; here's what he said
PM Modi has said that leaving this historic Parliament House is an extremely emotional moment; this old building was built by the British but it is made by the sweat, hard work and the money of the Indians
‘When I first entered this building as member, I never imagined that I will get so much love from people and we will move to new Parliament building, but this old building will also always inspire coming generations.’
PM Modi said that the number of women MPs may have been low earlier, but gradually their representation and contribution is continuously increasing.
PM Narendra Modi has said that the ever-growing trust of the people in Parliament is the biggest achievement in the history of the Parliament; chamber attendants and House officials have also been lauded
Remembering PM Modi's Tryst with Destiny Speech, PM Modi has said that ‘At the stroke of midnight..’ speech will continue to inspired
PM Modi has called the passing of Bills related to Article 370, One Nation One Tax aka GST and One Rank One Pension as 'historic' and 'iconic'
PM Modi has said that this House also witnessed ‘cash for votes’ scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; here, a party with just four MPs sitting in power, while the party with more than 100 MPs sat in opposition
The Prime Minister has said that we are all fortunate to be part of a moment that links past with future
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gujarat Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Red Alert For 7 Districts