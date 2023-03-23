Engineering Marvels: Stunning Bridges of India

23 Mar, 2023
Vidyasagar Setu is a cable-stayed bridge, with 121 cables in a fan arrangement, built using steel pylons 127.62 metres (418.7 ft) high. Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter
Vembanad Rail Bridge is a rail connecting Edappally and Vallarpadam in Kochi, Kerala. With a total length of 4,620 metres, it is the second longest railway bridge in India. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Pamban railway bridge spans a 2.06 km wide strait between the Indian mainland and Rameswaram Island. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The bridge is one of four on the Hooghly River and is a famous symbol of Kolkata and West Bengal. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The golden bridge is one of the oldest monuments in bharuch. It was built over the narmada river by Britishers. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Godavari Arch Bridge is a bowstring-girder bridge that spans the Godavari River in Rajahmundry, India (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also referred to as the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Coronation Bridge, also known as the Sevoke Roadway Bridge, in West Bengal, India, spans across the Teesta River, connecting the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Chenab Rail Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri and just 42 km from main Reasi town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Bogibeel Bridge is the longest rail-cum-road bridge of India on the Brahmaputra River in Assam (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a 5.6 km long, 8-lane wide bridge that links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)
