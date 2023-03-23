Engineering Marvels: Stunning Bridges of India

23 Mar, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata

Vidyasagar Setu is a cable-stayed bridge, with 121 cables in a fan arrangement, built using steel pylons 127.62 metres (418.7 ft) high. Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter

23 Mar, 2023

Vembanad Rail Bridge, Kerala

Vembanad Rail Bridge is a rail connecting Edappally and Vallarpadam in Kochi, Kerala. With a total length of 4,620 metres, it is the second longest railway bridge in India. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu

The Pamban railway bridge spans a 2.06 km wide strait between the Indian mainland and Rameswaram Island. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata

The bridge is one of four on the Hooghly River and is a famous symbol of Kolkata and West Bengal. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Golden Bridge, Gujarat

The golden bridge is one of the oldest monuments in bharuch. It was built over the narmada river by Britishers. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh

The Godavari Arch Bridge is a bowstring-girder bridge that spans the Godavari River in Rajahmundry, India (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Dhola- Sadiya Bridge, Assam

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, also referred to as the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Coronation Bridge, Darjeeling, West Bengal

The Coronation Bridge, also known as the Sevoke Roadway Bridge, in West Bengal, India, spans across the Teesta River, connecting the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Chenab Rail Bridge

The Chenab Rail Bridge is a steel and concrete arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri and just 42 km from main Reasi town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Bogibeel Bridge

The Bogibeel Bridge is the longest rail-cum-road bridge of India on the Brahmaputra River in Assam (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a 5.6 km long, 8-lane wide bridge that links Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai with Worli in Central Mumbai. (Image: @IndiaTales7 Twitter)

23 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

