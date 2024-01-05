Sudha Murty Education Qualification, Career
Sudha Murty is an Indian engineering teacher who is also an author in Kannada, Marathi and English language.
Sudha Murty is primarily known for her philanthropic work who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.
Sudha Murty is the wife of the co-founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy.
Sudha Murty is a graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology.
Sudha Murty completed her post-graduation in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.
Sudha Murty received a gold medal from the then Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Sudha Murty was posted first posted in Pune as a Development Engineer and was later posted in Mumbai and Jamshedpur.
Sudha Murty established Infosys Foundation in 1996 and is currently the Chairperson of the organization.
