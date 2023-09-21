Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Winnipeg, Canada, as per media reports.
21 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Reports have been coming in that he has been killed in Winnipeg, Canada in a gang land shooting but official confirmation is yet to come in.
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke was a native of Moga in Punjab.
His name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by National Investigation Agency(NIA).
He had been on the run since 2017, was also known to have several criminal records.
On March 14, 2022, Sukha Duneke allegedly conspired to assassinate Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal during a kabaddi match in Mallian Village, Jalandhar.
Sukha Duneke was a "Category A" gangster who fled to Canada on a fake passport in 2017.
Duneke was also part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.
Visuals from the residence of gangster Sukhdool Singh in Moga.
Visuals from the residence of gangster Sukhdool Singh in Moga.
Visuals from the residence of gangster Sukhdool Singh in Moga.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Rumi