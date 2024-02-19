Swaraj: 10 Crucial Victories/Achievements Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

19 Feb, 2024

Ishaan Srivastava

Battle of Pratapgad (1659)- Defeated Adil Shahi

Siege of Panhala (1660)- Defeated Siddi Jauhar

Battle of Pavan Khind (1660)- Escaped Seige of Panhala

Battle of Kolhapur (1663)- Capture the strategic fort of Panhala

Battle of Umberkhind (1665)- Defeated Mughal army led by Shaista Khan

Raid on Surat (1664)- Successful raid on Mughal port city of Surat, plundering its wealth

Battle of Sinhagad (1670)- Recapture the strategic fort of Sinhagad

Siege of Purandar (1665)- Captured the Fort of Purandar

Battle of Kalyan (1672)- Defeated the Mughal army led by Shaista Khan's son to establish control over Konkan

Battle of Raigarh (1674)- Establishing Control over Raigarh and coronation of Shivaji Maharaj as the 'Chhatrapati'

