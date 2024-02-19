Swaraj: 10 Crucial Victories/Achievements Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
19 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Battle of Pratapgad (1659)- Defeated Adil Shahi
Siege of Panhala (1660)- Defeated Siddi Jauhar
Battle of Pavan Khind (1660)- Escaped Seige of Panhala
Battle of Kolhapur (1663)- Capture the strategic fort of Panhala
Battle of Umberkhind (1665)- Defeated Mughal army led by Shaista Khan
Raid on Surat (1664)- Successful raid on Mughal port city of Surat, plundering its wealth
Battle of Sinhagad (1670)- Recapture the strategic fort of Sinhagad
Siege of Purandar (1665)- Captured the Fort of Purandar
Battle of Kalyan (1672)- Defeated the Mughal army led by Shaista Khan's son to establish control over Konkan
Battle of Raigarh (1674)- Establishing Control over Raigarh and coronation of Shivaji Maharaj as the 'Chhatrapati'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Delhi To Witness Rain Next Week