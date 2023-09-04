Teachers’ Day 2023: 10 Books By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Inspire You
04 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Hindu View of Life: The book defines and informs readers about Hinduism in the most accessible way.
Eastern Religions and Western Thought: Indian philosophy is covered incredibly in this book.
Religion, Science and Culture: This book delves into the changing relationship between religion, science, and culture.
The Pursuit of Truth: In the second half of book, Dr Radhakrishnan has written a splendid essay collection.
The Heart of Hindusthan: The book is a compilation of Radhakrishnan’s powerful and moving speeches.
Living With A Purpose: In this book, Dr Radhakrishnan compiles the extraordinary lives of fourteen men.
Faith Renewed: The book encourages readers to look inward for answers to questions they’ve been asking the universe.
An Idealist View of Life: This book makes the case that attempts by intellectuals to replace religion are ultimately futile.
The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore: The book deciphers Rabindranath Tagore’s ideology and message.
A Source Book in Indian Philosophy: This book contains valuable teachings and philosophical insights from ancient thinkers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Update: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States Till Sept 7