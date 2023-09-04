Teacher’s Day 2023: Important Lessons Taught By Indian Leaders
04 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
"Violence and Aggression may not always be the right choice"– Mahatma Gandhi
"A life of service is the best kind of life"- Netaji Subhash Bose
“A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”- Sarojini Naidu
“Be educated, be agitated, be organized, be confident, never give up, these are the five principles of our life”. - Dr BR Ambetkar
"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindra Nath Tagore
"One shouldn't be afraid to stand up and speak up for oneself" - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“Education is the key to breaking the chains of superstition and ignorance.” - Periyar
“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.” - Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
