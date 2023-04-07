Shakti Sthal in Muzaffarnagar's Mata temple restricts the entry of men during the time the Goddess is believed to be menstruating. (Photo: Pixabay)
07 Apr, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Men are not allowed to enter Kamakhya temple premises in Assam's Guwahati only during certain times of the year, especially during Ambubachi Mela where only female priests are allowed.
The Lord Brahma Temple in Rajasthan restricts married men from entering the sanctum sanctorum for the worshipping of deity.
The Devi Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari prohibits men from entering the temple premises.
Men are not allowed at Chakkulathukavu temple premises in Kerala during the annual ritual 'Naari Puja'.
Kerala's Attukal Bhagavathy Temple organises Attukal Pongala festival for 10 days every year where men are not allowed during the time.
