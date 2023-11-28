Temples To Visit In Uttarkashi
28 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Shree Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a landmark temple, about 500 metres away from the main bus station in the main market area.
Yamunotri Temple is situated at an altitude of 3,291 metres an is dedicated to Yamuna, one of the most holy rivers of India.
Kuteti Devi Temple is a famous pilgrimage on Hari Parvat and is about 2 km away from Uttarkashi; it is dedicated to Kuteti Devi.
Prakateshwar Panchanan Shiv Temple is located in the Prakateshwar Cave between Barkot and Uttarkashi; it is a natural cave is formed by limestone.
Shakti Mandir is dedicated to Shakti Devi and is a small temple in the lap of Himalayas.
Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple is located in Joshiyara, Uttarkashi and is a popular religious site.
Maa Ganga Temple is a temple in Uttarkashi which is dedicated to the holy River Ganga.
