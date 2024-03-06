The 10 Most Powerful Demons In Hindu Scriptures
06 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Ravana: The primary antagonist in the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ravana is depicted as a powerful demon king of Lanka who possesses immense strength and knowledge
Hiranyakashipu: A demon king mentioned in Hindu texts like the Bhagavata Purana, known for his extreme cruelty and opposition to Vishnu worship
Mahishasura: A buffalo demon who was defeated by the goddess Durga in the form of Mahishasuramardini, symbolizing the victory of good over evil
Bhasmasura: A demon who obtained a boon from Shiva that enabled him to turn anyone to ashes by placing his hand on their head, leading to his own demise
Shurpanakha: Sister of Ravana in the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is often depicted as a powerful and cunning demoness whose actions play a significant role in the epic
Vritrasura: A demon mentioned in the Rigveda and later texts like the Mahabharata, known for his battle against the god Indra
Kumbhakarna: Brother of Ravana in the Ramayana, Kumbhakarna is known for his colossal size, immense strength, and his role in the great war against Rama
Maricha: A demon associated with Ravana in the Ramayana, Maricha often assumes various forms to deceive and thwart the efforts of the protagonists
Bakasura: A demon killed by the young Krishna in the Bhagavata Purana, known for terrorizing the village of Vrindavan
Taraka: A demon slain by Skanda, the Hindu god of war, in some versions of Hindu scriptures
