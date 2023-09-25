Tirupati Balaji Temple: Top 10 Unknown Facts.
25 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Swami once got hit on his chin and blood began to flow. Since then, there has been a tradition of applying Chandan to Swami's chin.
The sound of a roaring ocean can be heard by placing your ear on the back of the primary idol.
Tirupati Balaji Is considered to be the most popular and wealthiest temple in India.
The temple contains several stone carvings from various ruling kingdoms of history
The idol of Swamy sweats and the sweat is wiped off with a silk cloth.
According to Vaikhanas customs, the deity is worshipped six times a day. Ushakala, Prathakala, Madhyaika, Aparaha, Sandhyakala and Midnight worship.
The idol is believed to be blessed with real hair and they never get tangled.
One of the hills in Tirumala has the face of Swamy, it appears as if he is sleeping and you can see the face.
Despite the cold environment, the holy deity's idol maintains a temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
The lamp lit before the deity has been there for more than a thousand years and nobody knows when it was lit.
