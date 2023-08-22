Top 10 Amazing Buddhist Monasteries In Ladakh
22 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Alchi Monastery is considered as one of the oldest monasteries in Ladakh.
Basgo Monastery was built by Tsewang Namgyal and is the only monastery in Ladakh with murals surviving from 16th century.
Diskit Monastery is the largest and oldest gompa in Nubra valley, Ladakh.
Nestled in the mountains hidden from the main road, Hemis monastery is the spiritual centre in Ladakh.
Karsha Monastery is the largest Buddhist monastery in Zanskar.
Lamayuru monastery is one of the most picturesque gompas in Ladakh.
Namgyal Tsemo Gompa is recorded as the first royal residence of Leh.
Phuktal Monastery is considered as an important religious centre in Zanskar, Ladakh.
Thiksey Monastery was established during the period of Gelugpa expansion in the 15th century.
