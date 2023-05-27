Top 10 Ancient Cities in India
27 May, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Delhi is the most ancient city in India and its history goes back to the time of Mughal dynasty.
Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh is a holy and ancient city in India where Lord Krishna spent his childhood days.
Varanasi is one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and its history dates back to 800 BCE.
Dwarka in Gujarat is one of the ancient cities in the world.
Puri in Odisha is an ancient city and is known for Jagannatha Temple.
Madurai in Tamil Nadu is an ancient city on the banks of River Vaigai.
Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is one of the holiest cities in India and has a history dating back to 700 BCE.
Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh has a rich legacy that goes back to the time of the Mahabharata and Ramayana.
Patna in Bihar is one of the continuously living cities in the world and has historic significance.
Hampi in Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also a major Hindu pilgrimage site.
