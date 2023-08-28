Top 10 Ancient Towns in India
28 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in India whose history goes back to around 3000 years.
Ayodhya, the birthplace of Rama, was a major trade centre and a religious city of ancient India.
Madurai is 4000-year-old city and it is a place of temples and old structures.
The ancient city of Ujjain is famous for many old and new temples and is one of the religious hotspots in India.
Hampi in Karnataka is one of the ancient cities famous for its stone temples and ruins.
Kannauj is one of the ancient cities which got its name from ‘Kanyakubja’ which means Maiden’s womb.
Patliputra, currently known as Patna, was the capital of the Magadha Empire.
Ancient city of Pushkar has only Brahma Temple in the world and is situated by the side of Sarovar Lake.
The city of Tanjore was ruled by the Chola dynasty back in the ancient times.
