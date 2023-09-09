Top 10 Animals That Can Easily Camouflage
09 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Crab spiders are intelligent aquatic animals that use their camouflage to ambush their prey.
Arctic hare is the animal that has thick white fur to provide both warmth and camouflage in the Arctic climate.
The Arctic fox, generally found in the Arctic, knows how to camouflage for survival in the snow.
Chameleons, of which almost half of all species live in Madagascar, are really masters of camouflage.
Scorpionfish is one of the most poisonous animals in the ocean and also knows how to camouflage well.
Long-eared owl, apart from being very well camouflaged, has the ability to fly silently.
Walkingsticks or known as stick insects are so well camouflaged that they even act like sticks.
A Nightjar is a well-camouflaged bird and is able to hunt and catch aerial insects such as moths in those huge mouths.
Giraffes, the tallest mammals on earth, are surprisingly well camouflaged animals when standing among trees.
Leopards, the most secretive and well-camouflaged animals, are very hard to trace in jungle.
