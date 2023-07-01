Top 10 Animals That Die After Giving Birth
01 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
European Glow Worms are a type of beetle that gives birth to live young. Aadult beetles only live for a few weeks.
Labord’s Chameleons typically live for around 4 years, but only reproduce during final year of life.
Giant Pacific Octopuses are relatively short-lived creatures with a lifespan of only 3-5 years.
Cecropia Moths only live for about a week as adults.
Ticks typically live for 1-2 years, but can survive long if they have a regular supply of blood.
Praying Mantis are one of the animals that die after giving birth.
Longfin Eels – after reaching adulthood, they begin to migrate back to the freshwater rivers.
Social Spiders typically die soon after they mate and produce offspring.
Mayflies are a type of insect that typically only lives for a few days.
Salmon are a type of fish that are well-known for their amazing ability to travel upstream in order to spawn.
