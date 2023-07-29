Top 10 Beautiful Bird Sanctuaries In India
29 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary in Rajasthan is home to thousands of rare and highly endangered birds.
Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary in Haryana hosts, where more than 100 migratory bird species visit to feed every year.
Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary in Kerala offers a home to migratory birds like Flycatcher, Teal, Siberian Stork, Crane, Parrots and Wood Beetle.
Ranganthittu Bird Sanctuary in Karnataka is home to migratory birds like Egret, Partridge, Heron, River Tern, Snake Bird.
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu attracts birds such as pintail, garganey, grey wagtail, blue-winged teal.
Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary in Odisha is the largest wintering ground for migratory birds in India.
Kaundinya Bird Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh offers variety of migratory birds to its largest fresh water Kolleru Lake.
Mayani Bird Sanctuary in Maharashtra is home to flamingos from Siberia.
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Gujarat spots birds like Flamingos, Pelicans, Spoonbills, Avocets, Coots, Pintails.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heavy Rains Predicted For These States Till August 1