Top 10 Beautiful Mountain Peaks In India
31 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Kangchenjunga is a beautiful mountain peak in Sikkim that is located at 28,169 ft of sea level.
Mount Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand is located at 28,169 ft of sea level.
Mount Kamet is the second highest peak after Nanda Devi that is located at 25,446 ft of sea level.
Mount Saltoro Kangri is the highest peak of the Saltoro Mountains subrange of Karakoram range and is located at 25,400 ft of sea level.
Mount Gorichen Peak in Arunachal Pradesh is located at 22,500 ftof sea level.
Abi Gamin peak in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is located at 24,131 ft of sea level.
Anamudi mountain peak in Ernakulam district of Kerala and is located at 8,842 ft of sea level.
Reo Purgyil mountain peak at southern end of Zanskar Range in Western Himalaya is located at 22,362 ft of sea level.
Sandakphu Peak is the highest peak of West Bengal and is located at 11,929 ft of sea level.
