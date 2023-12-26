Top 10 Beautiful Mountain Roads For Winter Break
26 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Ooty Coonoor Hill Road is one of the most scenic mountain roads that goes through the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu.
The Munnar Gap Road in Kerala is one of the most beautiful mountain roads that gives breathtaking views of Munnar.
Mussoorie Nainital Mountain Road in Uttarakhand offers a scenic journey through the picturesque landscapes of the Himalayas.
Hindustan Tibet Highway Road is a historic and one of the most scenic mountain roads in India.
Kolli Hills Road is another beautiful mountain road that showcases unspoiled beauty of Eastern Ghats.
Leh Manali Highway is extremely beautiful and one of the legendary mountain roads in India that you can explore.
Rishikesh Badrinath Highway is an extremely beautiful mountain road in Uttarakhand.
Valaparai Hills Road in Tamil Nadu is one of the most lovable mountain roads nestled in Western Ghats.
Roghi Kalpa Clif Road in Himachal Pradesh is one of the most thrilling and dangerous mountain roads in India.
