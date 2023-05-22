Top 10 Best Destinations In India To Beat Summer Heat
22 May, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Manali in Himachal Pradesh is without a doubt the perfect place to visit to beat the summer heat. (Photo: Pixabay)
Cherrapunjee, the place which receives highest rainfall in a year, in Meghalaya is the best place to visit during summer. (Photo: Pixabay)
Auli is another famous hill station in Uttarakhand to visit during summer.
Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most scenic places to visit. (Photo: Pixabay)
Ooty is a hill station in Tamil Nadu that nestles serenely in the Nilgiri District.
Mana village Wikimedia Commons
Gangtok in Sikkim is one of the best places to visit in northeast during the scorching heat summer. (Photo: Pixabay)
Nainital is nestled high up in the Kumaon Himalayas in Uttarakhand. (Photo: Pixabay)
Shimla, one of India's most famous hill stations in Himachal Pradesh, is a must-visit place during summer. (Photo: Pixabay)
Darjeeling in West Bengal is known for its picturesque location. (Photo: Pixabay)
