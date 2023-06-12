Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh is one of the cleanest cities in India. (Photo Credit:twitter@desi_thug1)
Surat, the second largest city in Gujarat, was listed as the second cleanest city in India according to the Swachh Survekshan 2022.(Photo Credit:twitter@desi_thug1)
Navi Mumbai, a planned city, was listed as the third cleanest city in India according to the Swachh Survekshan 2022. (Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
Vishakhapatnam was listed as the fourth cleanest city in India according to the Swachh Survekshan 2022.
The Swachh Survekashan 2022 has identified Vijayawada as the fifth cleanest city in the nation. The city is also known as Bezawada. (Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
The Swachh Survekshan 2022 has identified Bhopal as the sixth cleanest city in the nation. It is known as the City of Lakes.
Rajkot was listed as the seventh cleanest city in India according to Swachh Survekshan 2022. (Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
Ahmedabad was listed as the eighth cleanest city in India according to Swachh Survekshan 2022. (Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
According to the Swachh Survekshan 2022, Pune was listed on the ninth position as cleanest city in India.(Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
According to the Swachh Survekshan 2022, Greater Hyderabad was listed on the tenth position as the cleanest city in India.(Photo Credit: twitter@desi_thug1)
