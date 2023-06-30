Top 10 Cleanest Rivers In India
30 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Umngot River in Meghalaya is the cleanest river in India, as per Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Teesta River in Sikkim is one of the cleanest rovers in India and water of this river seems powder blue from its banks.
Chambal River is one of the cleanest rivers in India and is the main source of drinking water for Kota City.
Narmada River in Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh is a clean rover and water quality has been improved.
Brahmaputra River is served as a major source of drinking water.
