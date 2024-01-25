Top 10 Coldest Cities in India
25 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Delhi continued to witness cold wave and a thick blanket of fog engulfed the city with the mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius.
Low visibility due to the dense fog was reported from several areas in Delhi including Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Road, Anand Vihar and India Gate.
Chandigarh recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius mid intense cold wave today.
Hissar in Haryana recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius even as dense fog continued in city.
Patiala in Punjab recorded 5 degrees Celsius as cold wave gripped the city.
Churu in Rajasthan recorded 4.4 Degrees Celsius as intense fog engulfed the city.
Gangasagar in Rajasthan recorded 5.5 Degree Celsius along with other cities in the state.
Meerut in Uttar Pradesh recorded 3.5 Degree Celsius as NCR was under the cold wave grip for many days.
Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius on January 25, 2024.
Fursatganj in UP recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius amid intense cold wave.
Panchmarhi in Madhya Pradesh recorded 3.0 Degree Celsius as state witnesses coldest season.
