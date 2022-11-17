NordPass, a proprietary password manager, published a list of the world's 200 most common passwords in 2022.
In India, 'saibaba' is one of the most common used passwords.
Believe it or not, many Indians also use 'qwerty12' as the most common password.
Another password which have been commonly used by Indians is 'reset123'.
These passwords have been said to be easily cracked by hackers.
Both numbers and alphabets have cropped up in the list of most common passwords by Indians.
Bangalore is the only city name which featured in the list of top 10 most common passwords used by Indians.
The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specialising in research of cybersecurity incidents.
The NordPass research stated that people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts.
