88888888

NordPass, a proprietary password manager, published a list of the world's 200 most common passwords in 2022.

17 Nov, 2022

India.com News Desk

saibaba

In India, 'saibaba' is one of the most common used passwords.

17 Nov, 2022

qwerty12

Believe it or not, many Indians also use 'qwerty12' as the most common password.

17 Nov, 2022

reset123

Another password which have been commonly used by Indians is 'reset123'.

17 Nov, 2022

12341234

These passwords have been said to be easily cracked by hackers.

17 Nov, 2022

1234abcd

Both numbers and alphabets have cropped up in the list of most common passwords by Indians.

17 Nov, 2022

'bangalore'

Bangalore is the only city name which featured in the list of top 10 most common passwords used by Indians.

17 Nov, 2022

123123

The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specialising in research of cybersecurity incidents.

17 Nov, 2022

qwerty123456

The NordPass research stated that people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts.

17 Nov, 2022

1234abcd

Both numbers and alphabets have cropped up in the list of most common passwords by Indians.

17 Nov, 2022

reset123

Another password which have been commonly used by Indians is 'reset123'.

17 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Dog Breeds That Are Banned In Gurugram

 Find Out More