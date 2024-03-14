Top 10 Dog Breeds Banned In India
14 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Pitbull Terrier: Known for their strength and loyalty, Pitbull Terriers are banned in India due to their history of aggression
Tosa Inu: A large and powerful Japanese breed, Tosa Inus are banned in India for their potential as fighting dogs
American Staffordshire Terrier: Strong and muscular, these dogs are banned in India due to their association with dog fighting
Fila Brasileiro: A Brazilian breed known for its loyalty and protective nature, banned in India for its potential aggression
Dogo Argentino: Originally bred for big-game hunting, these dogs are banned in India due to their strength and prey driv
American Bulldog: A muscular and athletic breed, American Bulldogs are banned in India for their potential aggression
Boerboel: A South African mastiff breed, Boerboels are banned in India due to their protective instincts and strength
Kangal: A Turkish livestock guardian dog, Kangals are banned in India for their size and protective nature
Central Asian Shepherd Dog: Known for their loyalty and protective instincts, these dogs are banned in India due to their potential aggression
Caucasian Shepherd Dog: A large and powerful Russian breed, Caucasian Shepherds are banned in India for their territorial behavior and aggression tendencies
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted In These UP Districts