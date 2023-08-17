Top 10 English Words Used Only In India
17 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Cousin Sister And Brother: When referring to cousins of opposite genders in India, the words cousin sister and cousin brother are frequently used.
Marketing: Marketing can refer to advertising a product, but it's alaos used for buying in India.
Rubber: In other countries, the term rubber is slang for protection, however in India it refers to an eraser.
Mother Promise: You've been using this word for centuries without even questioning whether it was a real word.
Four-wheeler: Anything with four wheels is typically referred to as a car or a truck by the term four-wheeler. Bullock carts are included, technically.
Mention not: It's amusing how each time someone appreciates an Indian, they swiftly turn around and request that they not be mentioned.
Would Be: The term would be is frequently used in India to describe a person's potential partner. However, foreigners may find this expression to be unclear.
Dacoit: A thief. The 'dacoitery' that dacoits engage in is absolutely risible.
Revert Back In India, the phrase revert back is frequently used to denote reply. Reverting, on the other hand, denotes returning to a former state or circumstance.
Pass Out: It can be to say pass out instead than graduate, but it is also frequently used in India to refer to finishing a course.
