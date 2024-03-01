Top 10 Entrepreneurs Shaping India Post-Partition
01 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Dhirubhai Ambani: Founder of Reliance Industries, revolutionized India's business landscape with his vision and entrepreneurship
Adi Godrej: Leading industrialist and head of the Godrej Group, known for his contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy
Azim Premji: Chairman of Wipro Limited, a pioneer in India's IT industry, known for his philanthropy and business acumen
Nusli Wadia: Business tycoon and chairman of the Wadia Group, with interests in textiles, aviation, and real estate
Rahul Bajaj: Chairman of the Bajaj Group, a prominent figure in Indian industry and policymaking
Pallonji Mistry: Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of India's largest construction companies, and a major shareholder in Tata Sons
Ratan Tata: Former chairman of Tata Sons, under whose leadership the Tata Group expanded globally and diversified its business interests
Anil Agarwal: Founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, known for his involvement in mining and metals industries
Sunil Mittal: Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, a telecom conglomerate, and a leading figure in India's telecom revolution
Lakshmi Mittal: Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company, known for his business acumen and global influence
